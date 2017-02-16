Sunnyside gunman linked to 2 attempted murders

Pretoria - A man who was arrested for attempted murder last week, has been linked to a similar case from 2015, Pretoria police said on Thursday.

The 32-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting a man in the face on Robert Sobukwe Street, Sunnyside, in September 2016, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said.

Police have since linked him to the shooting and wounding of a 33-year-old man in the Tambotie block of flats, in Sunnyside, in 2015.

He was arrested after a member of the public saw him and called police. He would appear in an identity parade on Friday.

He would appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday on two charges of attempted murder.