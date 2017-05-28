 

Supervisor arrested for allegedly raping employee

2017-05-28 12:28
(iStock)

Johannesburg - A supervisor has been arrested for allegedly raping an employee at his workplace after she asked if she could borrow money from him to use a taxi.

On Sunday Johannesburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the suspect, 22, was arrested at his work on the corner of Anderson and Mooi Street on Friday around 9am.

Mbele said it was alleged the suspect raped a 20-year-old woman around 16.30 on Thursday.

"[She] was in her work place and requested her supervisor to borrow her taxi fare. [The] supervisor asked her to come to his office.

"He forced himself on her and she managed to push him. She reported the incident to the managers of the company."

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"Let us respect women and not take advantage if they are asking for help. Real men protect women," Mbele said.


