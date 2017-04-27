 

Supporters gather for anti-Zuma Freedom Day rally

2017-04-27 10:29

Jeanette Chabalala and Iavan Pijoos, News24

Pretoria - Scores of supporters have started filling up the Caledonian stadium in Pretoria on Freedom Day, in a mass rally against President Jacob Zuma. 

DA supporters have so far outnumbered supporters from other political parties that were expected to attend the Freedom Movement rally on Thursday. 

Several members of Cope and the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse were seen at the rally.

Freedom Movement spokesperson Catherine Constantinides said the UDM, Cope, African People's Socialist Party, DA, trade union federation FEDUSA, OUTA and the UDF would participate in the rally.


Supporters held placards reading "Zuma must go" and "Power to the people".  Another placard read: "Don't let history repeat itself."

A huge stage was set up for event. 

Freedom Day commemorates the country's first post-apartheid elections held in 1994. This year signals 23 years of South Africa's democracy.

