 

Suspect identified for the murder of Courtney Pieters

2017-05-14 22:45

James de Villiers, News24

Courtney Pieters (Supplied via Netwerk24)

Cape Town – A suspect has been identified for the murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters, News24 has learnt.

Pieters’ body was found in a shallow grave in the Epping Industrial centre on Saturday afternoon, ten days after she went missing in front of her home in Elsies River.

News24 understands that the suspect, who is allegedly known by the family, has been identified but not arrested.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that no arrests have been made.

On Sunday afternoon, police vehicles cordoned off Pieters’ home in Elsies River where a dog unit was deployed.

At the time, Van Wyk said police were conducting a routine investigation and that no new leads had been discovered.

He said the area was treated as a “crime scene” as it is the location where Pieters was last seen.

An autopsy of Pieters’ body still had to be completed to determine the cause of death, Van Wyk said.


