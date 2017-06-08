 

Suspect in court for allegedly kidnapping man who met his girlfriend on blind date

2017-06-08 22:55

Nation Nyoka, News24

(iStock)

Pretoria – A 27-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Thursday on charges of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, extortion and robbery with aggravating circumstances.
 
Clement Onyeica Oghonim was arrested in March this year after the victim's brother alerted the police about an alleged kidnapping, which Oghonim planned as a way of getting the victim to pay damages for allegedly sleeping with his girlfriend. 

In a statement by police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela, it is alleged that the victim, a 21-year-old man, met a woman on social media, and set up a blind date at the McDonald's in Sunnyside. The two were allegedly sitting in the victim's car when the man was ambushed by three armed men. 

One of the suspects allegedly threatened him with a knife before they all got into the car, and forced the young man to drive to a flat in Sunnyside. The suspects then allegedly demanded money and bank cards from him, which he did not have. The victim’s brother was then called to pay a ransom amount to the suspects in order to guarantee his safety and freedom.
  
According to the statement, upon his arrival in Sunnyside, the brother alerted a police van that was on patrol in the area of the kidnapping, and the accused was caught trying to run away. The other suspects are still at large.
  
There is no trace of the woman, which Mavimbela says is something common in most cases “where similar meetings result in kidnappings, robberies, theft of motor vehicles and hijackings”.
  
Mavimbela said that two months ago, another man had R190 000 taken from his bank account by kidnappers after one of the kidnappers accused the 54-year-old Johannesburg man of sleeping with his wife.

The two had also allegedly met through a dating site, and organised a blind sex date at the woman’s flat, said Mavimbela.
  
"People should be extra vigilant when engaging with strangers through social media and online dating sites,” said Mavimbela in a statement.
  
Mavimbela told News24 that the suspect is out on R1 000 bail, and his case will be heard on July 6. 

