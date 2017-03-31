Suspect in Stacha Arends murder in dock

Cape Town - A volunteer who on Monday took part in the search for Stacha Arendse, 11, on Friday said Stacha's body was not in the bushes at the Swartklip sports complex when they first looked for her there on Monday night.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said they found her body there after they returned to search the field an hour later, Netwerk24 reported.

Stacha's naked body was found in the early hours of Tuesday at the sports complex in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain. Police on Wednesday found her clothes in the vicinity.

Randy Tango, 32, a neighbour of the family, was taken into custody on Tuesday and later charged in connection with her death.

Dressed in blue striped tracksuit pants and a black top, he appeared in the Mitchell's Plain Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of rape and murder.

The case was postponed until Monday, April 3, because legal aid was not available.

Suspect on parole after rape conviction

Early on Friday morning he accompanied police to his home, where the rape and murder are believed to have taken place.

Stacha's father Stanley Godfrey and her grandmother Dawn Godfrey were both in court. A silent Godfrey constantly wiped his eyes and did not utter a word when he was approached for comment.

The court was crowded with community members and police officers were present on either side of the five court benches. Residents also stood outside the court with placards, baying for Tango's blood.

Tango was granted parole six months ago after serving time for rape.

Tafelsig residents clashed with police on Thursday when they heard that the man wanted to point out the scene.

They threw stones and police later had to cordon off roads and ward off people with rubber bullets and teargas.