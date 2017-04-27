 

Suspected Limpopo farm attacker shot dead

2017-04-27 22:15

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

(File, Nielen Bottomley, News24)

(File, Nielen Bottomley, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Lephalale - A suspected farm attacker was shot dead, while several others are still missing after they attacked an elderly couple at a farm in Lith outside Lephalale, Limpopo. 

Police said four men broke into the farmhouse on Wednesday night and tied up a 73-year-old man and his 58-year-old. 

They stole the man's rifles and other items before fleeing. 

"During the process the victims managed to untie themselves and the farmer shot at... [the] fleeing suspects,"  said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe. 

One suspect, aged around 20, was shot dead. 

The group dropped the stolen rifles and a bag, but made off with a cellphone. 

Ngoepe said police launched a manhunt to find the other suspects. 


Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks and Ipid to work closer to fight corruption

2017-04-27 21:29

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
We are united to defend our democracy - Nelson Mandela's granddaughter
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:17 AM
Road name: WET WEATHER

Salt River 05:20 AM
Road name: Victoria Road

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday April 26 2017-04-26 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 