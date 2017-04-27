Suspected Limpopo farm attacker shot dead

What To Read Next

Lephalale - A suspected farm attacker was shot dead, while several others are still missing after they attacked an elderly couple at a farm in Lith outside Lephalale, Limpopo.

Police said four men broke into the farmhouse on Wednesday night and tied up a 73-year-old man and his 58-year-old.

They stole the man's rifles and other items before fleeing.

"During the process the victims managed to untie themselves and the farmer shot at... [the] fleeing suspects," said Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

One suspect, aged around 20, was shot dead.

The group dropped the stolen rifles and a bag, but made off with a cellphone.

Ngoepe said police launched a manhunt to find the other suspects.



