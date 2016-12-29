 

Suspected paramedic robbers found with toy gun

2016-12-29 11:06

Caryn Dolley, News24

(File, iStock)

(File, iStock)

Cape Town - Three suspects are behind bars for allegedly robbing paramedics while they were treating a patient in Khayelitsha earlier this week, police confirmed on Thursday.

They allegedly used a toy gun in the incident.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Emergency Medical Services personnel were robbed of their cellphones at 07:30 on Tuesday in Mandela Park, Harare, in Khayelitsha.

Two armed men had accosted them.

Van Wyk said on Wednesday police officers were following up on information supplied by residents and tracked down two suspects, both aged 19 years.

"The toy gun used in the robbery was also confiscated."

He said a third suspect, 24, was arrested for allegedly buying items that were stolen by the other two suspects.

The trio is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Friday on robbery charges.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

'Our kids will never be the same' - parents on circumcision fiasco

