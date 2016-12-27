 

Suspects lead to missing policeman's body

2016-12-27 22:45

Lizeka Tandwa,New24

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Western Cape - Two suspects have led police to the body of one of their own policemen who was reported missing on Christmas Eve on Tuesday morning in Atlantis.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the two suspects were found in possession of the policemen’s vehicle, a white BMW.

"After they were questioned, they led police to a location in Atlantis where the body was discovered," Van Wyk said in a statement.

The 57-year-old warrant officer was working at the Malmesbury police station.

The circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated and the suspects remain in custody, he said.

