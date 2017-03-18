 

Swartland district hospital burns down

2017-03-18 22:40

Amanda Khoza, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Swartland district hospital in Malmesbury has burned down, the Western Cape ANC said on Saturday night.

The party's health spokesperson Maurencia Gillion called on the provincial government to immediately start an investigation into the cause of the fire and maintenance problems experienced at the institution which served mostly poor people.

Further information was not immediately available, however at this stage there have been no reports of people injured by the fire.

The ANC said it was also concerned about the possible destruction of valuable documents and records of patients.

It called for calm as patients were moved to other hospitals in the province.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Keep your Sassa cards - portfolio committee

2017-03-18 22:40

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
WATCH: Helen Zille's history of Twitter upsets

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:10 PM
Road name: CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL

Simon's Town 20:09 PM
Road name: NAVY FESTIVAL

More traffic reports
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 