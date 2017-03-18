Swartland district hospital burns down

Johannesburg - Swartland district hospital in Malmesbury has burned down, the Western Cape ANC said on Saturday night.

The party's health spokesperson Maurencia Gillion called on the provincial government to immediately start an investigation into the cause of the fire and maintenance problems experienced at the institution which served mostly poor people.

Further information was not immediately available, however at this stage there have been no reports of people injured by the fire.

The ANC said it was also concerned about the possible destruction of valuable documents and records of patients.

It called for calm as patients were moved to other hospitals in the province.

