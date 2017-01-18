 

Swiss tourist hijacked while husband was in hospital

2017-01-18 15:09

André Damons, Netwerk24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – An elderly Swiss couple’s holiday in South Africa turned into a nightmare after the husband fell ill a few days after their arrival in the country and his wife was hijacked.

Lisbeth Scalabrini, 73, and her 79-year-old husband Fabeo, who are being treated in a Johannesburg hospital, say they can’t wait to go home, Netwerk24 reported on Wednesday. 

It is the retired couple’s fourth visit to the country, but they say they won’t be back. 

The Scalabrinis arrived in South Africa on December 21 and stayed at a guest farm in Magaliesburg. The couple visits a warmer country every year, during the Swiss winter. This year, they had planned to visit Botswana, the Kruger National Park, and Cape Town.  

Two days after their arrival, Fabeo fell ill and was admitted to a Rustenburg hospital.

According to Lisbeth, they both came down with a lung infection, but her husband was hit worse.

“I don’t know where we picked it up. It could’ve been on the plane or at the airport or somewhere else. I also felt ill and at one stage was very weak,” she said.

Fabeo was transferred to a hospital in Johannesburg and Lisbeth followed him to Johannesburg in a rented car. 

Hijack

She was hijacked between Johannesburg and Pretoria around 14:00 on Monday last week. She was admitted to the Alexandra clinic. Lisbeth says she cannot remember anything about the incident, other than having stopped somewhere to check her map.

The ring finger on her right hand is broken and her face swollen. She has several minor injuries.

“We’d looked forward to our holiday and the warm Cape Town weather. Then that happened and now we’ve got to go back to Switzerland.  

“It’s not good for the country. We want to go back as soon as possible. My husband won’t want to stay here and I won’t dream of coming back.”

Fabeo is still in the hospital’s ICU. 

Passports stolen

According to Lisbeth, they are struggling to get passports from the Italian Embassy in South Africa. They had travelled to South Africa on Italian passports. 

“It’s impossible to contact people because I didn’t have a phone and all my possessions have been stolen. Our friends contacted the Italian and Swiss embassies, but they are so slow.

“We’ve had no joy from officials. Fortunately, we have friends in South Africa and I don’t know what we would have done without them.”   

The most difficult, Lisbeth said, was not being able to help her ill husband.

“It killed me. To be robbed in a foreign country and left with nothing, isn’t a nice experience.”

Fabeo will be in hospital for at least another week. He will then have to stay in a hotel for another week to recover sufficiently to fly back to Switzerland. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  hijackings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mark Scott-Crossley hands himself over to police

2017-01-18 14:01

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
The Ponzi Pastor: Who is Colin Davids?

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 17 results 2017-01-17 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 