Sworn affidavits will take centre stage in Dlamini/Sassa probe

Johannesburg - Affidavits containing counter allegations between
Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, her former director general and
the Sassa CEO will be at the centre of a probe ordered by the Constitutional
Court to determine whether she should be held personally liable for the social
grants payment debacle.
The Constitutional Court on
Thursday ordered that there be further investigation into whether Dlamini
should be held personally liable for the social grants matter.
Reading out the order, Justice
Johan Froneman said Dlamini was a joined party to the proceedings in her
personal capacity.
He said all parties involved in
the matter had 14 days to report back to the court on whether they agreed on a
process in terms of section 38 of the Superior Court Act 10 of 2013, in order
to determine the issues relating to Dlamini's responsibility in the
establishment and functioning of the work streams referred to in the affidavits
filed by Dlamini, her former director general Zane Dangor, and Sassa CEO
Thokozani Magwaza.
Froneman said Dlamini had
sought to place the blame on what went wrong on Sassa and officials in her
department.
Magwaza and Dangor personally filed affidavits defending
themselves and disputing that they were to blame for the saga.
Section 38 of the Superior
Court Act 10 of 2013 states that a referee be appointed by both parties and the
court may adopt the report from the referee.
"The thrust of their
affidavits is that the minister had established parallel decision making and
communications processes that bypassed Sassa and department officials. The
minister said little, if anything, of
this in her own affidavits," said Froneman.
Minister
was 'coy'
He said it was important to
determine whether the law allowed a state official to be personally joined as a
party on a matter.
"If the possibility of a
personal costs order against a state official exists, it stands to good reason that she must be made aware of
the risk and should be given an opportunity to advance reasons why the order
should not be granted."
He said that when public
officials were guilty of acting in bad faith, courts had in the past made
personal cost orders against them.
"Accountability and
responsiveness are founding values of our democracy… Cabinet members are
responsible for the powers and functions of the executive assigned to them by
the president and they must act in accordance with the Constitution," he said.
The judge said the involvement
of the "work streams" were crucial and disputed part of what had
happened.
He said Dlamini was rather
"coy" about her personal involvement in what happened in the process.
Froneman said, in Dangor's affidavit, he referred to instances
showing that Dlamini must have been aware of the liability of Sassa to comply
with the March 31, 2017, deadline earlier than October 2016.
"These are serious
allegations. If it is correct that the minister appointed the members of the
work streams and that they reported directly to her in contravention of
protocol, then her failure to disclose this to the court bears strongly on
whether she has acted in good faith or not…"
'It must
be resolved'
However, Froneman said, at this
stage, the allegations "stand untested.
"This raises the question:
How must the affidavit evidence before us be approached in determining whether
a personal costs order against the minister is justified?"
He said the court could not
make an order adverse to Dlamini on the basis of allegations that were
untested, and which she had not had an opportunity to challenge.
"The question whether a
Cabinet member may have acted in bad faith when called upon to explain her
conduct to this court cannot be left alone. It must be resolved."
Magwaza said he would abide by
the court order and would consult with his legal team on appointing the
referee.
"The reasoning behind the
affidavit was so that I could state my case, and I still maintain that I am
still not at fault. If I came on November 1, there is no way that I could have
known by the 16th of May," he said.
Magwaza said the relationship
between him and Dlamini had improved, describing it as "excellent".
Public
process
Black Sash lawyer Nomonde
Nyembe said the process was basically going to be an inquiry process, headed by
a referee to determine the facts in dispute.
"I think the [issue on who
the] referee is going to be is going to be a concern for us. I think making sure that it is somebody who considers
constitutional accountability is going to be important to us, as well as
institutional capacity and integrity."
Asked whether Black Sash
believed Dlamini should be held personally liable for the costs, she said if
there was default, then someone should be
held liable.
"The manner in which those
consequences take place is not really in our hands. That lies with the
courts."
Nyembe said, because there was
a dispute of fact, parties might need to testify and undergo cross-examination.
On whether the inquiry should
be open or closed to the public, Nyembe said: "I think to ensure the full
integrity of the process, it may well have to be public."