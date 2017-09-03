 

'Targeted attacks will not deter me' - Ramaphosa

2017-09-03 20:36

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Cyril Ramaphosa (AFP File)

Johannesburg – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has refused to back down from what he calls "targeted attacks" aimed at deterring some leaders within the ANC from speaking out against corruption and state capture.

Speaking to hundreds of ANC supporters in the West Rand, Johannesburg, on Sunday, Ramaphosa said he would not be deterred by claims made against him and his character.

"Claims have been made against me. I am able to say that this is not going to deter me. Where I have made mistakes, I will take full responsibility [but] I will not be deterred," Ramaphosa said while addressing different branches at the Greenhills Sports Stadium in Randfontein.

Earlier, Ramaphosa had arrived to a venue filled with supporters dressed in their party regalia, singing songs praising him and pledging their support to him.

Supporters sang: ”We are ready for Ramaphosa, We are ready for Ramaphosa.”

“We are fully behind you, don’t be scared of propaganda,” said one speaker at the event.

When he took the podium, Ramaphosa smiled as supporters cheered him on.

'Dirty tricks'

He used the platform to hit back on the Sunday Independent’s front page story which alleged that he had been involved in a number of extramarital affairs.

"We are now in a season where a number of dirty tricks are being played to discredit members,” Ramaphosa told the crowd.  

"It is not the front pages of newspapers that will choose the leadership of the ANC... It is these branches," to cheers across the tent.

The publication claims it has details of alleged relations between Ramaphosa and approximately eight women, but would only release information about three this week.

It is apparently intent on exposing details of Ramaphosa's other alleged affairs in the future. The details were revealed through email correspondence between Ramaphosa and the women, the paper claimed. 

Ramaphosa said he believed the private information had been recovered through the use of state institutions.

"I think we are going to see more of this.

He said state resources should not be used to fight certain battles.

"We saw it happening in 2007... were utilised to target certain leaders within the African National Congress and we are seeing a repeat,” he said.

'Stolen money'

He also told those in attendance that members must resist the urge to do things that are going to put the ANC in a bad state. What the ANC needed now more than ever was unity, and to be able to renew itself.

"We should not allow faceless provocateurs to determine who should lead our movement. We are going to renew this ANC.”

Ramaphosa also called on the commission of inquiry into the state capture to be set up.

"That money that was stolen, we want it back. Our country is being held back because billions of rands have been taken out of the country through some SOEs.”

He also advised members to build the party into a strong organisation.

He said he believed that state resources were being used to target some leaders, saying leaders had been targeted because they had taken a stand against corruption. 

Ramaphosa said where he has done wrong, he will take full responsibility. 

