Taxi driver arrested after 'bumping over' Joburg metro cop

What To Read Next

Police officers stand next to the taxi. (Tammy Petersen, News24, file)

Johannesburg - A taxi driver has been arrested for "bumping over" a Johannesburg metro police officer and injuring his foot in the CBD on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Officers were conducting a stop-and-search operation in Klein Street around 15:00 when the driver failed to stop and injured the officer, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Officers arrested the driver. His minibus was unroadworthy and its licence disc had previously been confiscated, Minnaar said.

The driver would face charges of reckless or negligent driving, and of driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

The 39-year-old JMPD officer was in a stable condition in Milpark Hospital.

