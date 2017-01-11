 

Taxi driver arrested after 'bumping over' Joburg metro cop

2017-01-11 20:59

Kaveel Singh, News24

Police officers stand next to the taxi. (Tammy Petersen, News24, file)

Police officers stand next to the taxi. (Tammy Petersen, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A taxi driver has been arrested for "bumping over" a Johannesburg metro police officer and injuring his foot in the CBD on Wednesday, a spokesperson said.

Officers were conducting a stop-and-search operation in Klein Street around 15:00 when the driver failed to stop and injured the officer, Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Officers arrested the driver. His minibus was unroadworthy and its licence disc had previously been confiscated, Minnaar said.

The driver would face charges of reckless or negligent driving, and of driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

The 39-year-old JMPD officer was in a stable condition in Milpark Hospital.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC Women's League slams newspaper over 'drunk Dlamini' report

2017-01-11 19:02

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
WATCH: 100 Tests - Hashim Amla's career in numbers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Fish Hoek 19:30 PM
Road name: Glencairn Expressway

Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 