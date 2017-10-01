 

Taxi driver takes boy, alleged abductor to police station

2017-10-01 15:28

Jenna Etheridge

Cape Town – A minibus taxi driver was praised for bringing a missing Eastern Cape boy and his alleged abductor to a police station on Sunday, cracking the case within 24 hours of the child’s disappearance.

Chuma Yumata, 3, had been playing in the front yard of his house in NU12, Motherwell on Saturday, when he was seen leaving with a female family member, said Captain Andre Beetge.

The 35-year-old woman had allegedly carried him in her arms down the road around 13:00.

Police used specialised units and a helicopter to look for Yumata in his tracksuit and black slippers.

"The breakthrough came after close interaction with the taxi drivers and structures in the search," said Beetge.

"By 12:00 [on Sunday], the suspect and the missing boy were taken to Uitenhage Police Station CSC by a taxi driver who did not wish to give his name. The suspect was arrested and the boy re-united with his father and family."

She was expected to appear in court, once charged.

Motherwell station commander, Brigadier Ernie Neveling, praised the taxi drivers and their organisations.

