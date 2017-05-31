Taxi drivers block Durban roads

Durban - Minibus taxi operators in Durban and surrounding areas have started blocking busy Durban roads ahead of their protest to Toyota in Prospection, Isipingo later on Wednesday.

Streets in the Durban CBD, Umlazi, Isipingo, and the N2 have been blockaded with Toyota Quantum minibuses.

Motorist Nkokhelo Mkhize told News24 that he tried to get to work in Effingham from Umlazi - using the Mega City and Isipingo exits - but they are also blocked.

According to reports and a letter doing the rounds on social media, the South African Taxi Association decided to embark on the protest because of the escalating cost of the Toyota Quantum since it was introduced in the country 10 years ago.

When it was introduced, it was at a fully imported price of R220 000 - it is now however locally produced at R450 000 before interest, which the industry feels is far too expensive.

Another letter from the Umbumbulu Taxi Association states that the protest would last until 15:00.

The letter confirms that minibus taxi operators are protesting over high interest rates, and warns that even pupils would not be able to go to school.

Taxi strike causing headaches for commuters in the central Durban area. Many areas affected. — ECR's Traffic Guy (@jvbtrafficguy) May 31, 2017

@Durban The Taxi have begun their Strike. They are burning tyres on N2 North and South at the Isipingo Off Ramps

be safe. — Attie De Bruin (@attiedb) May 31, 2017

The Taxi industry in KZN has managed to gridlock traffic this morning #TaxiStrike #TaxiProtest pic.twitter.com/TKTR1f9yT0 — CCI Network (@cci_network) May 31, 2017

#sabckzn Taxi strike in full swing in Durban. pic.twitter.com/8WzNO0Xcna — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) May 31, 2017

#sapsKZN M2 South near Prospecton, West Str and Warwick Ave in Durban closed due to #ProtestAction. Motorists to use alternative routes. NP — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) May 31, 2017