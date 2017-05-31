Taxi operators threaten to shut down SA if Toyota doesn’t respond to their grievances

Durban – The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in KwaZulu-Natal
on Wednesday threatened to shut the country down if Toyota – the manufacturers
of the Toyota Quantum minibus preferred by government
- didn't respond to their grievances within the next seven days.
The taxi operators brought
traffic to a standstill on major Durban routes and surrounding areas on
Wednesday morning while on their way to a Toyota plant in Prospecton, Isipingo.
They were protesting “over the
escalating cost of the Toyota Quantum since it was introduced in the country 10
years ago”.
When it was introduced, it was
at a fully imported price of R220 000. It is now however locally produced at
R450 000 before interest which the industry feels is too expensive, Santaco said.
According to the organisation’s
calculations, one Toyota Quantum costs more than R1m when the deposit, interest
rate, instalments, premiums and insurance
have been considered.
Santaco KZN
chair Boy Zondi told News24 that they want Toyota to decrease the minibus price
to R350 000.
“We also demand that Toyota
stops supplying SA Taxi Finance with Toyota Quantums because of the high interest rate they charge us,” he said,
adding that they suspect that banks, Toyota and SA Taxi Finance are colluding
to cheat taxi operators.
Zondi said they gave the
minibus manufacturer seven days to respond to their grievances.
“If they don’t respond, we will
shut down the whole of South Africa,” he threatened.
Minibus taxis began operating
shortly after Santaco handed over their
memorandum to a Toyota representative.
Police, however, warned
motorists to use alternative routes in areas where roads were still blocked.
Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani
Zwane said the taxis blocked the roads along the N2 near Prospecton, where the Toyota plant is based.
Police are monitoring the
situation, Zwane said.
In Umlazi's Maurice Gumede
Drive, taxi drivers blocked roads with burning tyres and rubble.
They also threw stones at
passing vehicles.
Some learners and workers were
affected by the protest that began shortly after 00:00.
Toyota could not be reached for
comment.
