Taxi owner shot dead in Durban

Police, security guards and paramedics attend to the taxi owner who has been shot dead in Verulam. (RUSA)

Durban – A taxi boss has been shot dead in an apparent hit in Verulam, north of Durban.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the taxi owner was found at about 10:09 on Wednesday on the driver’s seat of his Toyota Corolla with a bullet wound to his head.

"According to a passenger in the vehicle, the driver who is a local taxi owner was parked in Grange when a lone gunman opened fire on them through the left front passenger window," said Balram.

The suspect then left in a maroon Toyota Run X, he said.

Balram said after the shooting, the passenger sat on top of the taxi boss and drove for several kilometers towards the Osindsweni Hospital.

"He came to a stop after the front tyre was damaged. The small built passenger explained that he could not move the deceased who weighted in the excess of 140kg," Balram said.

The deceased was previously shot when he was ambushed near his residence a few months ago, according to Balram.

KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed the incident, however said details were still sketchy as members were still busy at the scene.