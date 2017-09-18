TaxiStrike hits Cape Town public transport

Commuters wait in a bus queue at Table View, Cape Town. The points window is closed. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Cape Town - Commuters in Cape Town and Pretoria have been affected by a taxi strike on Monday.

Buses in Cape Town have also been affected by the taxi strike, resulting in delays.

The strike is expected to last for a week.

Social media reports suggest a bus was torched in Delft, outside Cape Town.

Western Cape authorities couldn't be immediately be reached for comment.

In Gauteng police were on standby to deal with possible violence as a result of the strike

"The police deployed since 02:00 in the morning in Pretoria," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

In a statement, the Tshwane metro police indicated that a strike was planned for the area.



"The Tshwane metro police have received notices indicating a possible protest/strike by taxi drivers in Tshwane on Monday 18 September 2017 gathering from different areas in Tshwane such as, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Ekangala and Centurion then proceed to the Pretoria CBD."

However, following a meeting, taxi owners distanced themselves from the planned protest action, saying taxis in Tshwane would be operating as normal.



"The Tshwane Metro Police Department would like to assure the community that, should the planned action proceed, metro police officers and other law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with the protest action. The officers will be deployed to all areas that may be possibly affected, any unlawful activity will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly," the statement read.



Makhubele said that the area was calm at the moment.



"There are no incidents now, but the police are monitoring the situation."



Commuters have been advised to make alternative transport arrangements.

