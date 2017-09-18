 

#TaxiStrike hits Cape Town public transport

2017-09-18 08:30
Commuters wait in a bus queue at Table View, Cape Town. The points window is closed. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Commuters wait in a bus queue at Table View, Cape Town. The points window is closed. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Commuters in Cape Town and Pretoria have been affected by a taxi strike on Monday.

Buses in Cape Town have also been affected by the taxi strike, resulting in delays.

The strike is expected to last for a week.

Social media reports suggest a bus was torched in Delft, outside Cape Town.

Western Cape authorities couldn't be immediately be reached for comment.

In Gauteng police were on standby to deal with possible violence as a result of the strike

Are you being affected by the taxi strike? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

"The police deployed since 02:00 in the morning in Pretoria," Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24.

In a statement, the Tshwane metro police indicated that a strike was planned for the area.

"The Tshwane metro police have received notices indicating a possible protest/strike by taxi drivers in Tshwane on Monday 18 September 2017 gathering from different areas in Tshwane such as, Soshanguve, Mabopane, Ga-Rankuwa, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi, Ekangala and Centurion then proceed to the Pretoria CBD."

ALERT: Taxi strike stranding commuters in Cape Town

However, following a meeting, taxi owners distanced themselves from the planned protest action, saying taxis in Tshwane would be operating as normal.

"The Tshwane Metro Police Department would like to assure the community that, should the planned action proceed, metro police officers and other law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with the protest action. The officers will be deployed to all areas that may be possibly affected, any unlawful activity will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly," the statement read.

Makhubele said that the area was calm at the moment.

"There are no incidents now, but the police are monitoring the situation."

Commuters have been advised to make alternative transport arrangements.

The strike has been planned by the Democratic Taxi Workers Union of South Africa union #taxistrike



Read more on:    cape town  |  public transport

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Thembisile Yende's alleged murderer due back in court

2017-09-18 06:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 16 2017-09-17 08:57 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 