 

Teacher probed for allegedly impregnating pupils - education dept

2017-08-30 22:27

James de Villiers, News24

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

School desks. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Kuruman – The Northern Cape education department has launched an investigation at a school in Kuruman where several pupils were found to be pregnant, some allegedly by a teacher.

Geoffrey van der Merwe, spokesperson for the province's education department, said the respective teacher had since been suspended pending the investigation.

“We can assure the public that no stone will be left unturned during our investigations and all due disciplinary processes will be followed pending the outcome.”

Van der Merwe did not want to say how many pupils had been affected.

“Unfortunately at this stage, this is all we can confirm.”

However, SAfm reported on Wednesday that about 30 pupils had been impregnated, with three of them believed to have been impregnated by the teacher under investigation.

It reported that some of the students were believed to be in Grade 8.

Northern Cape police were unable to confirm whether any arrests had been made.

More than 8 700 primary and high school pupils fell pregnant in 2016, with 157 of them in the Northern Cape.

This was according to a response by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to a parliamentary question, reported News24 in March this year.


Read more on:    kuruman  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Charges may be dropped against 18 men accused of taxi assault - police

2017-08-30 21:53

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, August 30 2017-08-30 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 