Teachers, pupils have to clean Mpumalanga schools - Sadtu

Bushbuckridge - A shortage of support staff at some Mpumalanga schools has forced teachers and pupils to clean, instead of teaching and learning, Sadtu has claimed.



Poorer schools had no clerical or administrative staff and teachers were having to do this work, the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union in the province said in a memorandum handed to the premier’s office on Thursday.

The union was demanding that the department lift a moratorium on the employment of support staff.



Sadtu said in its memorandum that unions had not been consulted about the moratorium and that the vacancy rate was alarmingly high, which was affecting the public education system.

Morale in the public service was at an all-time low and was driving teachers out of the profession, Sadtu said.

The premier’s office said the moratorium was put in place in March 2015 to reduce the public service salary bill.



"The executive council had resolved that no more than 58% of the provincial budget should be spent on compensation of employees, so that at least 42% is set aside for service delivery. Currently the province is at 60.8% on compensation of employees," Premier David Mabuza’s spokesperson Zibonele Mncwango said.

There was no intention to affect “critical posts”, which was why the moratorium was never implemented in the health department, and only partially implemented in the education department, he said.

The education department could not be reached for comment.



