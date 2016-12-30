Teen, 3 adults in court for Cape cop's murder

What To Read Next

Cape Town – Police have secured confessions that will help with the investigation into the murder of Warrant Officer Dion Dumas, 57, from Malmesbury, acting police commissioner Lieutenant General Kgomotso Phahlane has said.

A teenager has also been linked to the murder of the policeman and appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court with three adults on Thursday, Netwerk24 reported.

At a media conference in Cape Town on Thursday about policing during the festive season, Phahlane said all suspects linked to the case were behind bars. He said the police had secured confessions.

The case was heard behind closed doors on Thursday due to the age of the third accused.

The public was asked to leave the courtroom at 14:45.

The case was postponed to January 6.

Dumas’ body was discovered outside Atlantis on Tuesday. He went missing on Christmas Eve after delivering a Christmas gift to his GP in Malmesbury.

A man and a woman were arrested on Tuesday after they were spotted in Dumas’ BMW. Another woman was arrested on Tuesday evening.

