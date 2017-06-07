 

Teen allegedly kills girlfriend over pregnancy

2017-06-07 15:27

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Motetema - A 17-year-old has been arrested for allegedly murdering his pregnant teen girlfriend on a mountain top, police said on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the teen beat and assaulted her with sharp objects on a local mountain after they had an argument about her being pregnant.

Preliminary investigations revealed that he was pressuring her to abort the pregnancy.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the girl, 15, was found by locals who had gone to the mountain on Tuesday.

"As part of the police's efforts to confront the scourge of crimes directed at women and children in the province, the suspect was nabbed soon after the discovery," said Ngoepe.

"The motive behind this incident is not clear at this stage but police are investigating the allegation that the suspect was forcing the deceased to abort the pregnancy."

A passer-by found the girl dead on top of the Tafelkop mountain and immediately informed the police.

She had suffered multiple injuries.

Ngoepe said police followed up information that led to the 17-year-old soon after preliminary investigations which connected the suspect to the incident.

The teen and his girlfriend both went to Buleu High School in Motetema.

Investigations are continuing.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba was shocked by the killing.

"Members of the community in Motetema and the surrounding areas are requested to remain calm and give the police space to investigate this matter fully," Ledwaba said.

