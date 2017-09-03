Teen declared dead after being swept off Camps Bay rocks

Cape Town - A teenager who was swept off the rocks at Maiden Cove in Camps Bay has died after resuscitation attempts failed, the National Sea Rescue Institute said on Sunday.

The teen, believed to be a university student, was one of six people who were swept off the rocks on Saturday afternoon, spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.

"NSRI rescue swimmers arriving on the scene found bystanders assisting a female...out of the water from in amongst the rocks."

Bystanders had initiated resuscitation efforts and the NSRI swimmer continued with it, he said.

Paramedics and emergency services continued with the efforts and took her to hospital.

At the hospital, attempts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was declared dead. An inquest docket has been opened, he said.

Bystanders had also helped others who were swept off the rocks by waves from the incoming tide. Two of the people were believed to be friends of the teenager. They were not injured.

“Other people who were swept off the rock had managed to clamber up the rocks and out of danger and they were not injured,” Lambinon said.

