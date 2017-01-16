Teen falls 10m from mountain in Cape Town

What To Read Next

Cape Town - A teenager fell 10m from the Lakeside Pinnacle in Muizenberg on Monday injuring his leg and face, Wilderness Search and Rescue said.

Spokesperson Johan Marais said rescue workers were still treating the teenager on the mountain after a 15-minute hike from Boyes Drive to reach him.

A helicopter could not be dispatched due to the windy conditions, he explained.

A team of rescuers lugging a stretcher made their way to the boy, who was injured near the caves in the area.

He had been on the mountain with a group.

"He has an open wound on his leg as well as a broken femur and fairly superficial facial injuries," Marais said.

Rescuers would carry the teen back on a stretcher, which is no easy feat, he explained.

