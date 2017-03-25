 

Teen found hanged near Cape Town rail line

2017-03-25 11:58

Mpho Raborife, News24

SA Police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - Police have discovered the body of a 13-year-old boy hanged along a railway line near the Netreg Train Station in Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the teenager was discovered by police officers who were patrolling the area on Friday afternoon around 14:30.

An inquest had been opened and a postmortem would be conducted into the cause of his death. The the postmortem's results would determine whether the case could be changed to murder, Van Wyk said.

The teenager’s body was found hanging from a structure next to a railway line which leads to the train station.

The boy’s family has been notified.



WATCH: Progeria teen celebrates milestone birthday with President Zuma

