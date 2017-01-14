Teen spear-fisherman dies off PE coast

What To Read Next

Cape Town – An 18-year-old spear-fisherman died after he went missing while free-diving near Cape Recife in Port Elizabeth, said the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

Two experienced local spear-fishermen, who were with the teen at Thunderbolt Reef, went looking for him after he failed to surface, said NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon.

They raised the alarm after finding only his speargun.

Six spear-fishermen in the area responded to the call.

Following his disappearance, the NSRI launched its rescue vehicle. The police, its diving unit, coastal water rescue, provincial government health emergency services, the Nelson Mandela Bay beach managers and a helicopter were also activated.

Nine Wildside scuba divers joined in the search, while the tactical task force searched the shoreline using their thermal imaging camera.

Lambinon said the teen’s body was found shortly after the NSRI sea rescue craft arrived on scene.

It was brought to the surface by his two fellow fishermen and taken back to shore.

Lambinon said the body was taken into the care of police and forensic pathology officials.



Police trauma counsellors were supporting the teen’s family.



An inquest docket was opened.

