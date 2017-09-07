 

Teen who allegedly witnessed father's murder to testify in camera

2017-09-07 21:17

Alex Mitchley, News24

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Pretoria – The widow of a Brits farmer told the Pretoria High Court how her children rushed to her after they allegedly witnessed their father's killing.

"[My] child came to me, he fell into my arms, I latched onto him. When he fell into my arms, he was not happy."

Anna Mavula was testifying in the trial of Schalk Myburgh, 56, and his son Schalk Myburg Jnr, 30, who are accused of assaulting her husband Muraga Mavula before driving over him in their bakkie.

Mavula, a farmer, was killed on the evening of 28 December 2015.

The Myburgs have pleaded not guilty to murder. Anna told the court that her daughter had received a phone call and rushed to her saying: "‘Mamma Mamma,’ they say the whites are busy killing my father."

When she arrived at the scene, she saw her husband’s bakkie, a dead goat next to the bakkie and her husband lying about five meters away.

She testified earlier that Mavula had gone out with three of their sons, all of whom were teenagers at the time.

Anna said she was met at the scene by her then 12-year-old son who fell into her arms and was very emotional.

'Multiple injuries'

The state alleges that Mavula was with two of his children looking for a lost goat when he was allegedly murdered by the accused.

The Myburghs said they had been working in Kameldrift in Brits and were on their way home in the evening when they found five men with the carcasses of two dead animals next to a gravel road.

They said that they confronted Mavula and asked who owned the animals.

The Myburgs said they wanted to ask the owner adjacent to the gravel road who the animals belonged to and a fight broke out between them and Mavula.

"I then saw the deceased hit accused 2 (Myburgh Jnr) with a fist on the mouth,” said Myburgh in his plea explanation.

They allege that after a tussle, they fell on top of Mavula. They got up and fled. The post-mortem states the cause of death as "blunt force, multiple injuries".

The state will also be calling Mavula’s son, who was 12-years-old at the time of the incident, to give eyewitness evidence which will be held in camera.

Both accused are on bail of R500. The trial continues on Friday where an inspection in-loco will be held at the scene of the incident.

pretoria  |  courts

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
