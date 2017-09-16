 

Teens investigated for attempted murder

2017-09-16 06:58

Nation Nyoka

(Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Johannesburg – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a teenager was hit in the legs, with bullets from a shotgun, during an altercation outside a school in Lenasia, Johannesburg.

Lenasia police spokesperson Captain Hector Netshivhodza told News24 that on Wednesday, September 8 at around midday, four teenagers had an argument and one of them produced a shotgun. During the altercation, where it was two against two, three of the teenage boys got injured, with one landing in hospital, he said.

"Two boys, aged 17 and 18 years, were arrested on the day and they appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate's Court this past Monday where they were released on bail," said Netshivhodza.

He said police confiscated the shotgun. He could not confirm how many shots had been fired from the gun, but said that the 17-year-old boy was still recovering at a local hospital.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona condemned the violence taking place within schools.

"We wish to appeal to parents to assist to educate learners that violence cannot be a solution to any misunderstanding or quarrel", he said.

"We have launched an investigation into circumstances surrounding the said shooting incident and necessary steps will be taken against all involved in the fracas."

Mabona said that the necessary support would be provided to all those who were affected by the incident.

"It is unfortunate that at this time of the year, we are talking violence instead of final examination readiness," he said.

The case has been postponed to October 18 when the two will appear at the Lenasia Magistrate's Court.

