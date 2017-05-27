Temba mom claims she put rat poison in her dead kids' breakfast

Johannesburg - A woman handed herself into Gauteng police on Saturday morning, alleging she played a role in the death of her two young children a week ago.

Temba Constable Herman Moremi said the bodies of the children, aged 2 and 7, were found by their father on a bed in their Stinkwater home, on Sunday.

"Rat poison was found next to the bed which was suspected to be used to kill innocent souls," he said.

The mother, 27, apparently told police in the holding cells on Saturday that she used the poison on the kids and herself.

"She poured poison in the food during breakfast and they all ate the food. She was surprised to survive the poison and decided to run away to Bela Bela, where she hid at the park for two days and came back to Ramotse village in Temba."

The woman apparently heard over the radio that she was a suspect after the kids' bodies were found.

Moremi said she visited her brother and relatives on Friday night. Upon their advice, she accompanied them to Temba police station around 05:30 on Saturday.

Moremi said the woman would appear at Moretele Magistrate's Court soon, facing two charges of murder.

