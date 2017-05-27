 

Temba mom claims she put rat poison in her dead kids' breakfast

2017-05-27 18:30

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Holding cells. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Holding cells. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A woman handed herself into Gauteng police on Saturday morning, alleging she played a role in the death of her two young children a week ago.

Temba Constable Herman Moremi said the bodies of the children, aged 2 and 7, were found by their father on a bed in their Stinkwater home, on Sunday.

"Rat poison was found next to the bed which was suspected to be used to kill innocent souls," he said.

The mother, 27, apparently told police in the holding cells on Saturday that she used the poison on the kids and herself.

"She poured poison in the food during breakfast and they all ate the food. She was surprised to survive the poison and decided to run away to Bela Bela, where she hid at the park for two days and came back to Ramotse village in Temba."

The woman apparently heard over the radio that she was a suspect after the kids' bodies were found.

Moremi said she visited her brother and relatives on Friday night. Upon their advice, she accompanied them to Temba police station around 05:30 on Saturday.

Moremi said the woman would appear at Moretele Magistrate's Court soon, facing two charges of murder.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'Abusers are trash' - poster at anti-abuse march

2017-05-27 18:11

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 26 results 2017-05-26 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 