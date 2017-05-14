 

Thabo Manyoni resigns as ANC MP

2017-05-14 22:52

Marietjie Gericke, Netwerk24

Ace Magashule (File, Volksblad)

Cape Town – In a surprising turn of events, the deputy ANC Free State chairperson and former Mangaung-metro mayor Thabo Manyoni, has resigned as a member of Parliament and finds himself back in Bloemfontein.

He was sworn in as an MP less than a year ago.

ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko confirmed the resignation. Manyoni has not responded to repeated phone calls since Thursday, Netwerk24 reported

Manyoni and Brian Molefe, who will possibly start work again as Eskom’s CEO on Monday, are the latest members of Parliament to resign. Seven people recently resigned from Parliament, with Molefe resigning after three months.

Free State Finance MEC, Elzabé Rockman, and Free State Health MEC, Butana Komphela, who are believed to be Manyoni-supporters, were not available for comment on Sunday.

Meeko dismissed rumours that Manyoni had already resigned as MP two months ago because the ANC offered him a position in the Free State legislature or as a MEC in the province. The posts are believed to have not materialised.

It was also said that he was now sitting at home jobless after he gave up the parliamentary post in Cape Town with a salary of more than R1m.

Meeko said the ANC was in a continuous conversation with Manyoni over the post that would be offered to him, “if it is Free State legislature or in the Free State government".

Questioned whether Manyoni could possibly succeed Free State premier Ace Magushule as leader of the ANC in the province – if Magashule is not earmarked for higher service in the national government - Meeko said the Free State leadership conference in August cannot be pre-empted.

“The leaders which are chosen at the provincial conference in Parys will determine what will happen.”

Asked about a letter to Cosatu-members which called for the heads of President Jacob Zuma, Magashule and the MEC of economics, small business and tourism and environmental affairs Sam Mashinini, Meeko said he was not aware that Cosatu wanted Magashule replaced.

In the letter to Cosatu-members, which Netwerk24 has a copy of, a call was made to all disaffected ANC members, that are not Magashule-supporters, to make sure that they are elected at both the provincial and national conferences of the ANC in 2017.

“[We should do this] to save the ANC from the claws of the premier league which is controlled by the controversial Guptas,” the letter reads.

“As the workers class we have to form a strategic alliance with Manyoni and the regime change-movement to ensure we gain control of the Free State ANC. We have no trust left in the Free State Cosatu leaders.”

