'That dog is going to die': ANC in KZN distances itself from gun-wielding bodyguards

Durban – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from a video that purports to shows eThekwini Regional Secretary Bheki Ntuli’s bodyguards threatening to kill someone.

"The ANC in KZN has been exposed to a disturbing circulating video in which the security guards of the ANC Ethekwini Regional comrade Bheki Ntuli are displaying firearms and an AK-47," the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The video, which is circulating widely on social media, shows two men brandishing guns and bragging that they will kill someone.

eNCA on Thursday claimed that two sources had confirmed that the men were allegedly Ntuli's bodyguards.

In the video, they say "that dog is going to die", while waving 9mm pistols and an AK-47 at the camera.

The ANC said: "The African National Congress strongly denounces and distances itself from this irresponsible display of weapons, irrespective of the purpose for which it was done."

The party called on the security company responsible for the guards "to take actions against this unpalatable conduct".