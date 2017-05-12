The ANC never gives up - Mokonyane

Durban – The construction of a desalination plant in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is proof the ANC government never gives up even when people “don’t believe in us”, Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane said.

“We used sea water by opening a desalination plant to clean the water for human consumption. The ANC government…we never give up even if there are a lot of people who don't believe in us but we press on to ensure that we deliver to the people,” Mokonyane said on Friday.

She was speaking at the Mandlanzini Sports field while announcing the launch of the Richards Bay Desalination Plant.

“The naysayers never believed we could do this, some accused us of wanting to waste taxpayers money and others said we don't have skilled people to drill water into rocks and keep them there for future use,” said Mokonyane.

Mokonyane said Richards Bay “was going to be shut down” because many factories require water to operate.

“But we came with a solution. That is why we are here today, because President Jacob Zuma encouraged us to do everything in our power to turn the issue of water shortage around.”

Mokonyane said the desalination plant was possible because young South Africans were at the forefront of the project.

“This plant will provide water for many communities in and around Richards Bay.”

She promised the community she would return to the area.

“We will come back with other developments. We urge you to use water sparingly, and that those who can afford to pay for water must do so, and those who can't must make sure that their names are on the indigent register for the government to be aware.”

The King Cetshwayo District Municipality has been severely affected by the devastating drought, resulting in Goedertrouw Dam being the only source of water in the area while its levels are also depleting sharply.

