 

The ANC never gives up - Mokonyane

2017-05-12 20:32

Kaveel Singh, News24

Nomvula Mokonyane (File, Netwerk24)

Nomvula Mokonyane (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The construction of a desalination plant in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal is proof the ANC government never gives up even when people “don’t believe in us”, Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane said.

“We used sea water by opening a desalination plant to clean the water for human consumption. The ANC government…we never give up even if there are a lot of people who don't believe in us but we press on to ensure that we deliver to the people,” Mokonyane said on Friday.  

She was speaking at the Mandlanzini Sports field while announcing the launch of the Richards Bay Desalination Plant.

“The naysayers never believed we could do this, some accused us of wanting to waste taxpayers money and others said we don't have skilled people to drill water into rocks and keep them there for future use,” said Mokonyane.

Mokonyane said Richards Bay “was going to be shut down” because many factories require water to operate.

“But we came with a solution. That is why we are here today, because President Jacob Zuma encouraged us to do everything in our power to turn the issue of water shortage around.”

Mokonyane said the desalination plant was possible because young South Africans were at the forefront of the project.  

“This plant will provide water for many communities in and around Richards Bay.”

She promised the community she would return to the area.

“We will come back with other developments. We urge you to use water sparingly, and that those who can afford to pay for water must do so, and those who can't must make sure that their names are on the indigent register for the government to be aware.”

The King Cetshwayo District Municipality has been severely affected by the devastating drought, resulting in Goedertrouw Dam being the only source of water in the area while its levels are also depleting sharply.

Read more on:    anc  |  nomvula mokonyane  |  durban

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Protesters block Golden Highway

2017-05-12 19:59

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Opposition parties prepared to go to court after Molefe reappointed as Eskom CEO
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 12 results 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 