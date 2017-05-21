 

The ANC will not split - Ramaphosa

2017-05-21 16:56

Tshidi Madia, News24

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Rustenburg - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed concerns that the governing party was headed for a split.

He delivered a lecture in honour of former South African Communist Party leader Moses Kotane in Rustenburg on Sunday.

The Ben Marius Hall was packed to capacity with SACP and ANC supporters singing pro-Ramaphosa songs.

Ramaphosa said he told ratings agency Moody's last week: "We are not going to allow the ANC to split."

He said he met with the agency on Friday. Moody's is the only agency which has not downgraded South Africa to junk status, something which Fitch and Standard & Poor did shortly after President Jacob Zuma's controversial midnight cabinet reshuffle which saw the sacking of finance minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.

"Moody's said to me the signs that we are looking at now is that they think ANC is going to split," said Ramaphosa.

He assured them that a split in the 105-year-old liberation was not a possibility when the party chooses new leadership.

Ramaphosa is in a tight race with former African Union Commission Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace the incumbent, who is also Dlamini-Zuma's former spouse.

The ANC holds its 54th national elective conference in December, where President Zuma is expected to step down.

"I said the ANC will not split because it has the responsibility to unite the people of our country and the ANC itself has its own responsibility of staying united," said Ramaphosa.

The ANC has the responsibility to give hope to our people, he said.

 

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  rustenburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hunter dies after shot elephant falls on him

2017-05-21 15:26

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 20 May 2017-05-20 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 