The ANC will not split - Ramaphosa

Rustenburg - Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed concerns that the governing party
was headed for a split.
He delivered a lecture in honour of former South
African Communist Party leader Moses Kotane in Rustenburg on Sunday.
The Ben Marius Hall was packed to capacity with
SACP and ANC supporters singing pro-Ramaphosa
songs.
Ramaphosa said he told ratings agency Moody's last week: "We are not going to allow
the ANC to split."
He said he met with the agency on Friday. Moody's
is the only agency which has not downgraded South Africa to junk status, something
which Fitch and Standard & Poor did shortly after President Jacob Zuma's
controversial midnight cabinet reshuffle which saw the sacking of finance
minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas.
"Moody's said to me the signs that we are looking
at now is that they think ANC is going to split," said Ramaphosa.
He assured them that a split in the 105-year-old liberation was not a possibility when
the party chooses new leadership.
Ramaphosa is in a tight race with former African
Union Commission Chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace the
incumbent, who is also Dlamini-Zuma's former spouse.
The ANC holds its 54th national elective conference
in December, where President Zuma is expected to step down.
"I said the ANC will not split because it has
the responsibility to unite the people of our country and the ANC itself has
its own responsibility of staying united," said Ramaphosa.
The ANC has the responsibility to give hope to our
people, he said.