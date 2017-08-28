'The best husband ever' - wife of slain KZN municipal manager

Slindile Sithole, the wife of slain Richmond municipality manager Sibusiso, at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Durban – Police have repeatedly promised the wife of slain Richmond municipality manager, Sibusiso Sithole, that they will arrest his killers, but have done nothing, the Moerane Commission of Inquiry heard on Monday.

"If you go there to enquire, they will say the week will not end without an arrest. I have heard that three times now," Slindile Sithole testified at the hearings into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"If you ask the investigating officer where my house is, he will not know because they do not work with us."

She described him as "the best husband ever", adding that she was a "spoilt brat".



"He used to spoil me.... I did not know what was paid for around the house. He loved me openly and people could attest to that."

Sithole, who was shot dead as he was getting out of his car in Victoria Street on March 6, was was kind and always willing to help residents in the area, said his wife.

"He was a family man. He was willing to assist people in the community because he was working for the municipality."

'He loved his work'

He helped local children, who often came to their house. While he avoided speaking about work, he loved his job.

"He did not talk about it at home. He loved his work. He used to work until 2am."

Police were not giving them any updates about her husband’s murder, she claimed.



"I do not know if anyone has been questioned on his murder. I do not know if there are any arrests."

She was unhappy with the lack of police work.

"I am not happy. As a family we are not happy. We had to ask who the investigating officer is. No one told us."

Earlier, DA MP Dean Macpherson testified that Sithole had made himself unpopular with his corruption-fighting efforts.

He claimed Sithole was putting a halt to the ANC raising money through tender corruption - money that would have been used to buy votes at the party's elective conference in December.