 

'The best husband ever' - wife of slain KZN municipal manager

2017-08-28 22:20

Kaveel Singh, News24

Slindile Sithole, the wife of slain Richmond municipality manager Sibusiso, at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Slindile Sithole, the wife of slain Richmond municipality manager Sibusiso, at the Moerane Commission of Inquiry. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Police have repeatedly promised the wife of slain Richmond municipality manager, Sibusiso Sithole, that they will arrest his killers, but have done nothing, the Moerane Commission of Inquiry heard on Monday.

"If you go there to enquire, they will say the week will not end without an arrest. I have heard that three times now," Slindile Sithole testified at the hearings into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"If you ask the investigating officer where my house is, he will not know because they do not work with us."

She described him as "the best husband ever", adding that she was a "spoilt brat".

"He used to spoil me.... I did not know what was paid for around the house. He loved me openly and people could attest to that."

Sithole, who was shot dead as he was getting out of his car in Victoria Street on March 6, was was kind and always willing to help residents in the area, said his wife.

"He was a family man. He was willing to assist people in the community because he was working for the municipality."

'He loved his work'

He helped local children, who often came to their house. While he avoided speaking about work, he loved his job.

"He did not talk about it at home. He loved his work. He used to work until 2am."

Police were not giving them any updates about her husband’s murder, she claimed.

"I do not know if anyone has been questioned on his murder. I do not know if there are any arrests."

She was unhappy with the lack of police work.

"I am not happy. As a family we are not happy. We had to ask who the investigating officer is. No one told us."

Earlier, DA MP Dean Macpherson testified that Sithole had made himself unpopular with his corruption-fighting efforts.

He claimed Sithole was putting a halt to the ANC raising money through tender corruption - money that would have been used to buy votes at the party's elective conference in December.

Read more on:    durban  |  politics  |  political violence  |  moerane commission  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nine life sentences for serial rapist

2017-08-28 22:04

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Hillbrow community ‘devastated, shocked’ by concert shooting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, August 26 2017-08-26 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 