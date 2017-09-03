'The enemy is blue' – Zikalala

Durban - Squabbles and infighting among ANC members may see the ruling party getting dislodged from power as the opposition is capitalising on them, KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala warned the ANC Women’s League delegates at the provincial conference on Saturday.

In his address, Zikalala appealed to the women’s league members to avoid getting drawn in the ANC squabbles, insisting that by focusing and strengthening the league, members could help in healing the rift within the ANC.

The chairperson told delegates that the league was better positioned because it was an independent arm of the ANC and that gave its members a better perspective on the problems facing the ruling party.

"You are at an advantage because you participate on matters regarding the ANC, but are also able to deal with matters without the involvement of the ANC. Please do not allow yourself to be dragged into the ANC rifts," Zikalala advised.

He admitted that there were problems in the ruling party and the alliance, making reference to ANC members of Parliament who voted with the opposition in the recent motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

"Alliance partners are making statements which they have never made before about the ANC. In the past, the attack would be on government and state institutions, but now, it is directed to the ANC. The fact is, in all of this, the enemy is not within. The enemy and the counter revolutionary remains blue," Zikalala told delegates in reference to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He added that the divisions and infighting in the ruling party were part of the reasons that the DA was calling for the dissolution of Parliament and early polls as recent surveys indicated that ANC support had dipped below 50%.

He urged league delegates to be more careful when electing leaders, saying that ruling party members were to blame for the emergence of cult figures in the ANC.

"We elect leaders and praise them and treat them like godfathers and this is found in all levels of our movement," said Zikalala.

Bold leaders

He added that leaders should be subjected to criticism when necessary without any fear from members.

As the elective conference draws closer, Zikalala stressed that leaders who will be elected should be bold enough to carry out the mandate from the conference.

Radical economic transformation was one of the principles that ANC members would not shy away from, and according to the KZN chairperson, only leaders who were bold enough on such matters would be elected in December.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Democratic Alliance spokeswoman Phumzile Van Damme said that the DA’s motion calling for an early emergency election was to be debated in Parliament on Tuesday.

"An early democratic election…will provide South Africans with a new opportunity to rid the country of the toxic leadership of the Zuma-led ANC government," she said in a statement.

"We need good leadership in the Union Buildings."

She said her parties called on MPS from app parties to support the motion, in order to "put the South African people first".