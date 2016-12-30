 

The harder it is, the more exciting it is says maths enthusiast

2016-12-30 06:24

Jenni Evans, News24

Nkosinathi Ndhlovu from Reddam House Waterfall has earned a cool 91% for maths. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Most people shy away from numbers, but 17-year-old Nkosinathi Ndhlovu from Reddam House Waterfall who got a cool 91% for maths among his six distinctions for matric, says: “Bring it on.”

''I like the challenge. I don't want to do something that is not going to challenge me,'' he said.

And that is why he has chosen actuarial science for his studies at the University of Cape Town in 2017.

''That it's hard; actually attracts me,'' said Ndhlovu of his chosen field.

Ndhlovu also got distinctions for English Home Language, IT, IsiZulu first additional language, life sciences, and advanced programme maths - an optional subject that pupils can take to expand their knowledge in a particular field.

But having the brains to find the solution to complex mathematical problems is not enough for him.

Without the support of family and friends, he would not have done so well.

''My friends and family supported me emotionally, and the teachers as well. Whenever there was stress, or too much work, they were always on call to help,'' he said modestly.

Especially his parents.

He laughed when he related the panic of breaking his spectacle frames the day before his prelims, and how his parents saved the day.

Mom Dudu and Dad Sipho spent hours trawling optometrists for frames that his lenses would fit into in time for his exams.

And with that he's off, making the most of his free time before starting his university career.

