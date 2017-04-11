 

The post-apartheid state unravelling from the start - Vavi

2017-04-11 16:51

Nation Nyoka, News24

Zwelinzima Vavi speaks on post-apartheid South Africa at TUT, Pretoria. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Zwelinzima Vavi speaks on post-apartheid South Africa at TUT, Pretoria. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria - South Africa is at junk status because President Jacob Zuma is unable to pursue radical economic transformation, trade unionist Zwelinzima Vavi said on Tuesday.

The post-apartheid state had been falling apart from the beginning, allowing SA to become one of the most unequal societies in the world, the founder of trade union federation Saftu said at a debate entitled "Is post-apartheid South Africa unravelling?".

"The contract that existed between the ANC and people of South Africa has unravelled because, after two decades of democracy and freedom, the crisis that has always been there facing black workers in the main has simply got worse."
 
Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana said events in post-apartheid democracy did not add up to what was promised.

Vavi said this was the reason for record-breaking levels of unemployment, in particular of black people, women, and youth.

"That's why we have so many people in despair. That's why we’re losing our youth to nyaope, wonga and criminality. That's why there's a dying sense of togetherness and hope," he said.

Zuma, Gordhan have same beliefs

Vavi criticised Zuma for ignoring the plight of the nation and its workers. He was ensuring that his family ate first, followed by the elite around him.

"The political crisis playing itself out in the economy is going to affect the working class and poor in indescribable ways. We have a crisis of capitalism, a system that was never deigned to address the interests of ordinary people. But more importantly, it's a crisis of the cut-throat laissez-faire fundamentalist capitalist system which is being led by Jacob Zuma," he said.

Historically, Zuma had never been a radical, or a pursuer of radical economic transformation. Vavi also blamed Zuma for SA being downgraded to junk status by ratings agencies.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, like his predecessor Pravin Gordhan, would pursue neo-liberal and pro-business policies, he added.

Ideologically, both Zuma and Gordhan held the same beliefs as they had reduced tax for white-owned monopoly capitalists, making no provision for radical economic transformation. This would have a devastating effect in a few years.

"When the rhetoric ends, you must go and check how many workers are going to be losing their jobs, and how many of you in the middle strata are going to start having their houses repossessed, their cars repossessed, and everything falling apart," he said.
 
He was asked about his reasons for backing Save SA's protests against Zuma, a supposedly well-funded machine being driven by white monopoly capital. Vavi said their funding came from 700 000 trade union members, not Save SA or white monopoly capital.

Read more on:    saftu  |  zwelinzima vavi  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Championing women’s rugby in the township

2017-04-11 16:14
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Have you ever been at an airport and found yourself dreaming of sitting on one of those planes jetting off on an adventure?

/News
Hani's daughter: The moment I realised daddy is never coming home

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, April 08 2017-04-08 22:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 