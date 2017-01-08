 

The real matric marks

2017-01-08 07:00

Elaine Swanepoel

-
Angie Motshekga

Angie Motshekga

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

Matric pass rate should be at 100% - Wits professor

2017-01-05 17:49

Wits professor Marissa Rollnick says a matric pass rate of 100% is achievable.WATCH

The matric pass rate may have gone up, but any celebration about this year’s matric results could well be premature.

This was according to results obtained by City Press’ sister newspaper, Rapport, which show the initial averages in various subjects that were discussed at closed standardisation meetings.

These marks show that the original averages of several important subjects were in the region of 30%.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga this week said the increase in the matric pass rate – from 70.7% in 2015 to 72.5% last year – shows that the education system is moving in the right direction.

But raw figures from the department of basic education and quality control body Umalusi – shared only with role players during the mark-adjustment process – show:

. For mathematical literacy the percentage of students who passed was 71.3%, but the 361 865 candidates who wrote only managed to get an average of 37%.

According to the department’s statistics, almost half of the candidates (46%) got at least 40% for the exam and 4 364 obtained distinctions, which means the majority would have had to have performed exceptionally poorly to pull the average down so much.

Professor Johann Engelbrecht, executive director of the SA Mathematics Foundation, said: “The fact that pupils aren’t mastering this subject indicates that there’s a bigger problem at an overwhelming majority of our public schools.

“Any adult person should have the degree of literacy that mathematical literacy teaches you. The results are disappointing and concerning.”

. In regular mathematics, the pass rate of the 265 810 candidates was 51.5%. However, not even the 8 070 distinctions in this subject were enough to raise the class average above 30.8%.

Professor John Volmink, chairman of Umalusi, this week said it was concerning that subjects such as mathematical literacy and maths were areas in which pupils’ performance since 2014 has been critically poor.

. In physical science, the pass rate for the 192 618 candidates was 62%, much higher than the class average of 35%. A total of 7 043 candidates achieved distinctions.

Even the average marks for the non-scientific subjects do not reflect the optimism of an increased pass rate:

. Geography: 39% (302 600 candidates with a pass rate of 76%)

. History: 44% (157 594 candidates with a pass rate of 84%)

. Consumer studies: 44% (43 214 candidates with a pass rate of 97%)

. English home language: 54.7% (107 967 candidates with a pass rate of 94%)

. English first additional language: 49% (547 292 with a pass rate of 97.4%)

Approached for comment about the figures, Umalusi said the information was “confidential”.

Chris Klopper, CEO of the SA Teachers’ Union, said the low subject averages show pupils performed poorly in subjects like maths.

“Year on year, pupils in good schools perform well, but the system is failing poor pupils in rural areas.”

Motshekga and some MECs emphasised there was still a lot of hard work to be done.

Nic Spaull, education researcher at Stellenbosch University, said 60% of pupils leave the school system without any qualification.

In addition, the matric pass rate does not represent a complete picture. No more than a third of the pupils who entered Grade 1 in 2005 passed matric in 2016.

Tshepo Motsepe, secretary-general of nongovernmental organisation Equal Education, said:

“The matric results are not accurate because they only show the results of those who have managed to stay in the system for 12 years. It doesn’t show how many have fallen by the wayside along the road.”


Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Officers take Parliament to court

2017-01-08 07:00

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
1 comment
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Steps to better maths pass rate

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 