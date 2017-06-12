The Riah end: Suspended Phiyega completes term as police boss

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - Suspended national police commissioner, Riah Phiyega, is the only commissioner to complete her five-year term, while suspended on full pay.

President Jacob Zuma appointed Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba as acting national police commissioner in June 2017, after the tenure of acting commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane's came to an on June 1.

Phahlane was appointed in October 2015 following Phiyega's suspension.

Phiyega was appointed in June 2012 after Zuma fired former national commissioner Bheki Cele.

The Moloi Board of Inquiry had found gross misconduct in Cele's dealing with a property lease for the police headquarters.

Cele had replaced the late Jackie Selebi, who was found to have had a corrupt relationship with convicted drug lord Glenn Agliotti.

Selebi died at the age of 64. He was out on medical parole at the time, while serving a 15-year jail sentence for the crime.

Timeline

Here are the major events that happened under Phiyega's watch: