 

The Riah end: Suspended Phiyega completes term as police boss

2017-06-12 17:43

Amanda Khoza, News24

Riah Phiyega. (Nasief Manie, Netwerk24)

Video

A look back at Phiyega's time in office

2017-06-12 12:02

Monday marks suspended police commissioner Riah Phiyega's last day in office. Watch.WATCH

Johannesburg - Suspended national police commissioner, Riah Phiyega, is the only commissioner to complete her five-year term, while suspended on full pay.

President Jacob Zuma appointed Lieutenant-General Lesetja Mothiba as acting national police commissioner in June 2017, after the tenure of acting commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane's came to an on June 1.

Phahlane was appointed in October 2015 following Phiyega's suspension.

Phiyega was appointed in June 2012 after Zuma fired former national commissioner Bheki Cele.

The Moloi Board of Inquiry had found gross misconduct in Cele's dealing with a property lease for the police headquarters.

Cele had replaced the late Jackie Selebi, who was found to have had a corrupt relationship with convicted drug lord Glenn Agliotti.

Selebi died at the age of 64. He was out on medical parole at the time, while serving a 15-year jail sentence for the crime.

Timeline

Here are the major events that happened under Phiyega's watch:

  • June, 2012 - Appointed national police commissioner;
  • August, 16, 2012 - Thirty-four miners from the Lonmin Platinum Mine in Marikana are killed and more than 100 injured when police open fire on them;
  • August, 26, 2012 - President Jacob Zuma appoints the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, headed by retired Judge Ian Farlam to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings;
  • April 2015 - Judge Farlam presented the inquiry's findings and recommendations to Zuma. The commission finds that there was a lack of preparation by the police, which led to the bloodshed that day;
  • 2015 - Zuma sets up the Claassen Board of Inquiry;
  • October 2015 - Phiyega is suspended on full pay;
  • December, 15, 2016 - Zuma and Phiyega receive copies of the Claassen Board of Inquiry's report;
  • December 2016 - The Board of Inquiry finds that Phiyega is not fit to hold office and should be dismissed. It also finds that she should be held responsible for deaths of the 34 miners and that she had decided on the "tactical" option, which led to police opening fire on the strikers;
  • January 2017 - Phiyega challenged the Board of Inquiry findings. She launched a review application to set aside the findings.
  • June 2017 - Phiyega's term ends.

police  |  riah phiyega  |  johannesburg  |  marikana massacre

