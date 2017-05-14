 

The soul of Courtney Pieters killer is also precious – Pastor

2017-05-14 19:48

James de Villiers, News24

A wooden cross marks the place where three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body was found on Saturday afternoon.

A wooden cross marks the place where three-year-old Courtney Pieters' body was found on Saturday afternoon. (James de Villiers, News24)

Cape Town – The soul of the man accused of killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters is also precious, pastor Roy Carelse prayed on Sunday afternoon.

 Wearing silver-framed sunglasses and a black suit, Carelse reached to the sky as he prayed next to a field in the Epping Industrial centre where Courtney’s body was found on Saturday afternoon.

“Lord I pray that these people who are busy with dirty works, Lord, that you will bring them into the light, Lord. Even their souls are also precious,” Carelse prayed in Afrikaans over a hand-held microphone.

“I want to pray my God, every evil spirit; every wicked power that wants to wipe out our children, we plea the blood of the Lord now as a witness against every thought and work of the wicked, in the name of Jesus.”

Residents softly echoed Carelse’s prayers with their eyes closed, dressed in their Sunday-best. They were all visiting the field to pay respect to Courtney’s short life.

The place where her body was found, in a shallow grave between abandoned railroad tracks, was on Sunday marked with a small wooden cross. Flowers decorated the cross as plastic bags and barbed wire laid scattered in the background.

All three sides of the scene were sealed by high concrete walls with an only one entrance on one side coming from Elsies River where Courtney was last seen playing in the street on May 4.

She is one of several girls killed in Cape Town in the past few months.

On December 30, six-month-old Zahnia Woodward was killed by a stray bullet in gangster cross-fire while playing with her father in Ocean View, Simons Town.

Thirteen-year-old Rene Roman’s body was found at the back of a bungalow in Lavender Hill on April 18 after she went missing on March 10.

And on April 24, 11-year Stacha Arends was allegedly killed by a family friend who offered to assist in the search of her body before he was arrested.

No one has been convicted yet for their murders.


Courtney's peach coloured home in Elsies River where she was last seen playing on May 4. (James de Villiers, News24)

At Courtney’s home in Elsies River, roughly two kilometres from where her body was found, community members gathered on Sunday afternoon after they visited the field in Epping.

Police were seen convening outside the peach shaded double-story building to continue with “routine investigations” while a police helicopter flew overhead.

A church band assembled and the community stood eagerly awaiting on a hill not far from the home.

On half built walls, elderly community members sat and children played when a lady dressed in a shiny purple dress started to sing.

"Klim op die wa, die Here se wa (Climb onto the wagon, the Lord's wagon),” she sang with all her might.

The community members laughed and clapped their hands, and the song echoed through the densely built community.

“Klim op die wa, die Here se wa” was heard in the distance as the sun set over Elsies River while Courtney’s killer still roamed the streets.


