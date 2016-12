The struggle of varsity students is important, says matriculant with 9 distinctions

Johannesburg – South African student rights activists could gain another member when top achieving matriculant Deena Katzen starts at Wits University next year.

Katzen - one of King David High School, Linksfield, top pupils - achieved nine distinctions in Accounting, English, Hebrew, History, IsiZulu, LO, Mathematics, Physical Science, and Advanced Program Mathematics.

Katzen will join one of the most profiled institutions during this year’s #FeesMustFall movement. She says she intends on "getting involved in student life at Wits".

During 2014/15, she was Johannesburg's Junior Council mayor, a rewarding time which she says opened her mind to the realities facing most of South Africa’s youth.

"The student struggle is important. Coming from a primarily white Jewish school, it was a shock to the system when I got onto the youth council."

Being in the youth council as its mayor helped change the 17-year-old's views on the student protests and the student movement.

"Education is important because the foundation to success is education. You can’t choose where you come from and where you grow up. The struggle of students is important and it’s important for us to unite around education."

Proving her earnest love for South African culture, Katzen said her favourite subject was IsiZulu.

"I loved learning an African language and to hear my people, I am so proud of learning a South African language that will help me to better identify with my countryman... I absolutely loved it."