 

The taxi driver who swaps a steering wheel for a shovel

2017-04-19 07:58

Peter Luhanga, GroundUp

Taxi driver Yamkela Ncume cleans up his Dunoon street. (Peter Luhanga, GroundUp)

Taxi driver Yamkela Ncume cleans up his Dunoon street. (Peter Luhanga, GroundUp)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A part-time taxi driver has taken it upon himself to clean a filthy kasi street with vigour and pride.

GroundUp reports that Yamkela Ncume couldn’t stand the accumulating filth and stagnant grey water in Dunoon’s Gousbloom Street, so he started cleaning it himself.

Armed with a rake and a shovel, and sometimes using his bare hands, he removes all domestic refuse and filth from the street.

Residents along the street praise Ncume for his selflessness.

When GroundUp visited the area on April 10, Ncume was cleaning the stinking rubbish.

“I love my community and I want to keep our street and environment clean.

"Refuse accumulates very quickly here because of overcrowding, and we have young children constantly playing in the street. If we wait for authorities to come clean for us, kids will pick up germs,” he said.

Selfless 

Nokuphuwa Pitane, 35, praised Ncume for his selfless service.

“He is doing the right thing. Many young people of his age are on drugs but he is not. He cares about our hygiene. My only wish is for him to get a permanent job,” said Pitane, who is the mother of two young children.

She said Ncume cleaned the street once a week, but refuse piled up again quickly because of overcrowding.

City of Cape Town spokesperson Hayley van der Woude said the city’s resources for cleaning were stretched. Commercial areas and main thoroughfares were prioritised.

She applauded Ncume’s initiative and said everyone was responsible for keeping their areas clean.

“The city provides a highly reliable refuse collection service, as well as 25 drop-off sites where residents can dispose of up to three 1.5 ton bakkie loads of waste per day for free. Residents are encouraged to report illegal dumping to the City on 0860 103 089,” she said.

— WestCape News for GroundUp


Read more on:    cape town  |  service delivery  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

South Africans to remember Ontlametse Phalatse

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika | 112 years since Enoch Sontonga's death

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 2017-04-18 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 