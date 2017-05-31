 

Thembisile Yende's death: Eskom has explaining to do, says Lesufi

2017-05-31 12:43

Iavan Pijoos and Nation Nyoka, News24

The body of Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days. (Supplied)

The body of Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Springs - Eskom has a lot of explaining to do about the death of its employee Thembisile Yende, whose body lay at their Springs offices for 10 days before it was discovered.

"You can put resources to people who are stealing your cables, but you can't put resources to people who are killing your own employees. It does not work that way," Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said.

Lesufi was addressing a small crowd of community that was protesting outside of the Pieterboth Substation outside Springs on Wednesday morning.

The small group was demanding answers from Eskom after the body of the 29-year-old was discovered in the locked room on Monday after 16:00 when Eskom employees got a whiff of a strong smell emanating from the corridors of the substation where she worked.

She was reported missing on May 17.

- Read more: 'Missing' Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office for 10 days

Lesufi said there was no way people could keep quiet about what had happened.

"There is no way that we can fold our arms when our women are being attacked and bodies of people that we love so dearly is found. This must come to an end."

Lesufi said they must send a strong message to criminals that think it was "okay" to kill women.

"We can't be a country that is at war with its own women. We can't be a country that doesn't care about its own women. We can't be a country that is counting the bodies of our women that is dying," Lesufi said.

Lesufi has called on all law enforcement to prioritise its investigation into the killing of women.

"Set up a special task team that we have to set up to ensure that this particular matter is investigated and we find solutions to these problems."

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) wanted police to investigate whether Eskom was negligent in their handling of the disappearance and death of Yende.

"We call on Eskom and the South African Police Services to leave no stone unturned in establishing the circumstances surrounding her death. We hope the investigation will shed light on whether Eskom was indeed negligent in the manner in which the death of our member was handled," the union said in a statement.

Surveillance cameras

Numsa also expressed concern over Eskom's surveillance cameras not operating on the day of her disappearance.

They questioned why parastatal yielded no results in their initial investigation, as well as their silence over her disappearance, despite the fact that her car was in the parking lot after she was reported missing.

Her brother Mboneni Yende told News24 on Tuesday that the family was not coping with the death and was disappointed with the manner in which Eskom handled the situation.

"When we started searching for her, we received no help from Eskom. Until now, we never received any form of support from Eskom. The company did not even pay us a visit yet," he said.

When asked why no-one in the offices picked up that the door remained locked for that long, Eskom national spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said: "It is a remote site with small offices."

"It is outside Springs. It is not like your normal offices, you don't have people coming in and out there every day."

Read more on:    eskom  |  numsa  |  panyaza lesufi  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Charlotte Maxeke roof collapse caused by 'negligent' rubble overload - MEC

2017-05-31 12:10

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
Xolani Luvuno's turnaround: From addict to amputee runner
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 