 

There is a common goal to try and get rid of Zuma and ANC - KZN ANC

2017-06-25 22:37

Amanda Khoza, News24

Sihle Zikalala (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Sihle Zikalala (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday said there was a common goal that sought to remove President Jacob Zuma and the ANC from power but did not factor in what would happen afterwards.

“Today in our country there is a convergence of forces who share a common short goal which is to remove President Jacob Zuma and ANC, but do not share a common objective on what happens in the aftermath,” said KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala on Sunday.

Zikalala was speaking at the closing of the provincial general council held at the University of Zululand near eMpangeni in the Musa Dladla Region.

Zikalala said, “Placing any trust on them [the forces] is a very serious risk for future of the people and that of generations to come. Therefore, being a member and a cadre of the movement requires people who are constantly engaged in a study of the revolution, factors that influence it and the role of revolutionaries to shape it in the best interests of our revolutionary cause.”

He told branch delegates that they needed to pay attention to the state of the organisation and avoid the temptation of allowing individual conduct and desire to tarnish the image of the ANC.

Zikalala said its members should refrain from depicting the ANC as a self-serving movement.

“We should also never fall prey into a fallacy of thinking that the ANC is immune from natural processes that characterises any society.  All societies do not consist of things, but of processes that brings things into and out of being. This is a dialectical relationship between the cause and effects in society.”

He told members not to lose hope during the party’s difficult time.

On the struggle for radical economic transformation, Zikalala said, “The oppressor is uncomfortable with the project of radical economic transformation which is an immediate agenda and plight for the oppressed class, as represented by the ANC.

“This is a permanent war which President Jacob Zuma aptly referred to during his address to this Provincial General Council.”

Economic warfare

He said because of this unending and uninterrupted battle, “an economic warfare has been unleashed against the ANC and its government – hence our economy has been put into junk status by the rating agencies.”

“We understand this to be an economic warfare because the decisions to downgrade the economy of our country were taken not on the basis of soundness of our economic policies but on political considerations after the president exercised his constitutional prerogative to re-constitute the cabinet.”

He said the province was now ready to present its policy position at the party's National Policy Conference.

Some of the key proposals and resolutions taken during the PGC include strengthening the party’s unity.

The province said it affirmed the importance of land redistribution without compensation, the necessity to advance radical transformation and that it supports that the party’s constitution to include the position of two deputy secretaries, one responsible for monitoring, evaluation and research and another for organisation building and campaigns.

On the succession battle, the province said it did not subscribe to the notion that the deputy president should automatically become the president.

“If it was so, there would be no need for elections,” said Zikalala

Read more on:    anc  |  sihle zikalala  |  jacob zuma

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini-Zuma: Economy, land belongs to all South Africans

2017-06-25 22:37

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/Africa
Focus on Africa: Bomb attack, famine and refugees
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:23 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 10:29 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 24 2017-06-24 21:17 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 