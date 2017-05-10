There is a criminal hand in every protest - Mbalula

Johannesburg - Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula
says at every protest there will always be a hand of criminality.
“Our approach is going to shift, because we must get the criminals and those who promote
lawlessness. Genuine protest of our people gets infiltrated by criminals who
use the opportunity to conduct themselves in criminal activity,” Mbalula said.
Mbalula was addressing officers of the SAPS and the Johannesburg Metro Police
Department during his visit at Eldorado Park on Wednesday evening.
This follows two days of violent protest in the
area.
Push police back
Gauteng police said on Tuesday evening that more
than 50 people have been arrested in Eldorado Park and Kliptown over the last
two days.
Residents from Eldorado Park and Freedom Park
protested over the lack of housing and jobs on Monday. The protest turned
violent; residents and police had running battles along the Golden Highway
which runs through both suburbs.
If there is an issue of housing in the area, we
will deliver, Mbalula said.
Protesters from the two suburbs joined forces as
they attempted to push police back. They armed themselves with stones and
petrol bombs.
Several shops and a BP garage in the area were
looted.
“We will continue to emphasise that state property
must not be damaged and big and most importantly small business enterprises
must not be looted,” Mbalula said.
He said that some of the leaders of the protests in
Eldorado Park and surrounds were well-known
drug dealers and the protest seeks to undermine the rule of law in the country.
He had promised the community that law and order
will prevail and that police would continue to protect those who exercise their
right to protest.
Violent protests
“We are not going to take our foot off the pedal to
get these criminals. They must know wherever they are and wherever they are
sleeping tonight, we are coming after them. We are not going to allow criminals
to undermine hard-fought democracy in
South Africa”.
Mbalula also urged parents to keep their children
away from violent protests, saying that they are used as “guinea pigs.
“They call for anarchy. People who are shot
at are still very young and innocent. They get pushed to the front.
Children as young as nine-years-old are caught throwing stones and bottles at
the police. They don’t worry about the lives of children”.
VIDEO