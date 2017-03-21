There was nothing good about colonialism – Makhura

Johannesburg – Gauteng Premier David Makhura has waded into
the national discussion on colonialism following tweets by former DA leader
Helen Zille that not all of it was bad, saying there was nothing good about the
oppressive system.
“We want a South Africa that will share resources, where
there is no racism, xenophobia, unemployment and poverty. We don’t want leaders
who believe that colonialism was good - [because] colonialism was bad,” Makhura
told hundreds of people gathered at a Human Rights Day event in Sharpeville,
where 69 people were killed by the apartheid government in 1960.
To those who thought colonialism was good he said: "I
invite them to come to Sharpeville and speak to the families of those people
who died on that day. There was nothing good about apartheid, colonialism and
imperialism."
Zille tweets
Zille caused an uproar on social media when she last week
tweeted that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad.
"For those claiming legacy of colonialism was only
negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped
water etc," she wrote.
"Getting onto an aeroplane now and won't get onto the
Wi-Fi so that I can cut off those who think EVERY aspect of colonial legacy was
bad."
She later apologised and said her tweets were not intended
as a defence of colonialism.
On xenophobia, Makhura said: “We don’t want leaders who...
agitate communities to attack each other. We want a country where we can live
together in peace.”
Makhura said he wanted to see a country where every human
had dignity, and where no race feels superior to the other.
He thanked the Pan Africanist Congress for setting its
political differences aside and spending the day with the ANC led government.
“We must remember that on this day the PAC and ANC had
organised action, but our people were killed, 69 of them, when we remember them
we must not fight.
“We will never forget their sacrifices. We have come
together to commemorate the selfless contributions of those who died on this
day.”
He invited other political parties to join in the event next
year.
“We want a South Africa in which black and white can live
together as equals in unity, diversity but also share all the resources.
Drugs
“We don’t want a country where the youth is being fed
nyaope... We don’t want drugs in our communities.”
He said those providing drugs to communities should be fined
and jailed.
“They are criminals whether they are South Africans or not.”
To the young people, he said he wanted an educated youth.
“We want youth that will pass well at school and have
resources from the government so that they can go to university. The youth are
our future and if you destroy our youth, you destroy the city.
He called on Africans to work together and “not kill each other”.
Sharpeville in a bad state
He said Sedibeng and Sharpeville needed to be prioritised in
terms of economic development.
“It is time to pay attention to the West Rand and Sedibeng.
The business people in Sedibeng also want opportunities for business”
He said Sharpeville was in a bad state.
“The roads, the infrastructure, the houses are old, this is
one of the oldest townships in the country.”
He said next year he would give the community feedback on
progress made towards upgrading the townships.
“If we do not deliver, then there is no need for you to vote
for us and neither should we be in government. We are not in government for
ourselves, we are in government for the people.
“If we are not addressing the problems of the people then we
should not be in government. If your councillor’s mayors or premiers are not
working for the people, then they should not be in government.”
He said the Life Esidimeni tragedy where more than 100
mentally ill patients died after being moved to unlicensed NGO’s, should never
not happen again.
“The mentally ill should be our priority,” Makhura said.