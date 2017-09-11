 

There will be no fighting at Sindiso Magaqa's funeral - ANCYL

2017-09-11 19:30

Amanda Khoza

Sindiso Magaqa (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Sindiso Magaqa (Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'I had a duty to save Magaqa's life' - Malema

2017-09-07 11:56

EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday that he had offered former ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa a position within the EFF before he was shot. Watch. WATCH

Johannesburg – The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has called on its members to exercise strict discipline at the funeral service of its former secretary general, Sindiso Magaqa, on Saturday.

"There will not be any fights. We call for maximum discipline from all those that will be attending the funeral," said ANCYL secretary general Njabulo Nzuza on Monday.

Nzuza, who was briefing the media on the commemoration events planned in honour of the late "young lion", was responding to media questions on whether the league feared that violence would break out if EFF leader Julius Malema attended the funeral.

ALSO READ: Julius Malema to attend Sindiso Magaqa funeral under certain conditions

This is following a war of words which flared when the ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal and its mother body slammed Malema for claiming that he had urged Magaqa to join the EFF shortly before his death.

Magaqa, who was shot in a suspected ambush in Umzimkhulu in July, died in a Durban hospital last Monday. The Hawks are reportedly investigating allegations that Magaqa could have been poisoned after his neighbours told TimesLive that they suspected foul play because Magaqa was on the mend.

Shortly after his graduation ceremony last week, Malema reportedly said: "I told him many times to leave the ANC and to come and be the national organiser of the EFF, because I knew he loved the ground, I knew he loved working with ordinary people on the ground.

"I would have saved his life; I had a duty to save his life."

Malema's comments were met with widespread criticism.  

Doubt cast on Magaqa's loyalty to ANC

On Monday Nzuza said: "The youth league has further noted some unfortunate and extremely distasteful remarks made by those who seek to gain cheap political points on the back of comrade Sindiso Magaqa's passing.

"They have used what was supposed to be a solemn occasion to seek relevance and cast doubt on comrade Magaqa's unflinching loyalty to the ANC.

"Until his very last day, comrade Magaqa remained loyal to the struggle of his generation and the cause of his people. We, who knew him and remained close to him until the very end, will attest to this fact."

READ MORE HERE: Malema lying about 'personalised invitation' to Magaqa's funeral - KZN ANCYL

Nzuza said he was not aware of anything that suggested that Magaqa was about to join the EFF.

Killing field

The youth league also expressed its concern about political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

"Gun-toting criminals who see our political leadership as a killing field must be exposed and flushed out," he said. 

Magaqa's uncle, Duma Magaqa, said the family was in the process of finalising Saturday's programme and that anyone who wanted to attend, was welcome to do so.  

A memorial service is expected to be held on Wednesday at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto campus at 15:30.

On Thursday, a memorial service is expected to take place at eBhisa Sports Field in Umzimkhulu, KwaZulu-Natal at 10:00. 

The funeral service is expected to take place on Saturday at the eBhisa Sports Field in Umzimkhulu at 09:00. 

Read more on:    anc  |  eff  |  ancyl  |  sindiso magaqa  |  julius malema  |  durban  |  politics 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape dam levels still dire

2017-09-11 18:56

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Natural disasters devastate the Americas
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 