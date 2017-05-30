Third suspect in court for murder of Maties student

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend. WATCH

Cape Town - The third accused in the murder case of Hannah Cornelius, 21, the Stellenbosch University student who was killed on Saturday, appeared in the magistrate's court in Stellenbosch on Tuesday.

Netwerk24 reported that Nashwill Julies, 28, faces charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery aggravating circumstances and abduction.

His case was added to those of the first two accused in the matter, Vernon Witbooi, 32, and Geraldo Parsons, 26.

Julies was apprehended on Sunday by detectives attached to the Stellenbosch police's unit for serious violent crime.

The State prosecutor, Lecardo Davids, said the charges were Schedule 6 offences.

Julies indicated that he would apply for legal aid representation.

He did not initially try and apply for bail.

Cornelius and a friend, Cheslin Marsh, also a student, were hijacked in Bird Street, Stellenbosch, on Saturday between 03:00 and 06:00.

They had been sitting and chatting in her blue Citi Golf.

The case was postponed to July 28 for further investigation.

A fourth man arrested on Monday night will appear in Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court on Monday, June 5.

