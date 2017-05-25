‘This is not the democracy we fought for’ – former Robben Island prisoner

Cape Town – South Africa's democracy is not the democracy Robben
Island prisoners fought for, a former island prisoner said on Thursday.
“We never talked about this
democracy, we talked about a different one, this is not the democracy we fought
for,” Pandelani Nefolovhodwe, 70, said.
“We don’t recognise this
democracy.”
Nefolovhodwe spent six years on
Robben Island from 1976 to 1982. He was arrested with nine others on charges of
treason by the apartheid government for organising a rally in Durban. The rally
celebrated Mozambique's liberation following the collapse of Portuguese
colonial rule.
Nefolovhodwe, a Robben Island
Museum council member, was addressing
Western Cape University students at a seminar on the topic of taking the island
into the future.
The museum is celebrating its
twentieth year in existence.
Nefolovhodwe said Robben Island
is reshaping itself to be a space for dialogue on the African continent.
“We [former prisoners] decided
the museum should not commemorate the heartache
of the past, but celebrate the
persistence of the human spirit,” he said.
“We believe the museum should
be a vehicle for sustained freedom across the continent.”
The museum received four
consecutive years of clean audits from the auditor general.
Nefolovhodwe said the museum’s
council set out to change the administration into something they could be proud
of, following years of maladministration.
Chief operating officer Pascall
Taruvinga said the museum is planning to introduce digital exhibitions and a country-wide tour to bring the museum “to the
people”.
“You would also notice that the
island is green, we are moving away from using diesel to solar. We recently
constructed one-hectare photovoltaic
solar panels on the island,” he said.
“Diesel destroys the
environment and we want to move away from it.”
Taruvinga said he wants the
island to be shaped into a platform that can fix Africa.
“The more I think about South
Africa and Africa, I am reminded of the story of the prodigal son who demanded
a portion of inheritance and his father gave him his inheritance,” he said.
“Like the prodigal son we
demanded independence, we fought for independence and we got it, but we didn't
get the tools to maintain growth. Some stayed, like the prodigal son’s brother,
and maintained the tools.
“Why were we more interested in
the power [following independence] than securing the means for growth.”
Taruvinga questioned whether
Robben Island would be the prodigal son "who squandered everything"
he owns, or the son who stayed with the
father "to fix things".
“We need to ask ourselves, how
can Robben Island become the platform for dialogue to fix things?” he said.