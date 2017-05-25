 

‘This is not the democracy we fought for’ – former Robben Island prisoner

2017-05-25 22:51

James de Villiers, News24

Former Robben Island prisoner Vincent Diba explains how the island has been used as a place for banishing "unwanted" people since colonial rule. (James de Villiers, News24)

Former Robben Island prisoner Vincent Diba explains how the island has been used as a place for banishing "unwanted" people since colonial rule. (James de Villiers, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – South Africa's democracy is not the democracy Robben Island prisoners fought for, a former island prisoner said on Thursday.

“We never talked about this democracy, we talked about a different one, this is not the democracy we fought for,” Pandelani Nefolovhodwe, 70, said.

“We don’t recognise this democracy.”

Nefolovhodwe spent six years on Robben Island from 1976 to 1982. He was arrested with nine others on charges of treason by the apartheid government for organising a rally in Durban. The rally celebrated Mozambique's liberation following the collapse of Portuguese colonial rule.

Nefolovhodwe, a Robben Island Museum council member, was addressing Western Cape University students at a seminar on the topic of taking the island into the future.

The museum is celebrating its twentieth year in existence.

Nefolovhodwe said Robben Island is reshaping itself to be a space for dialogue on the African continent.

“We [former prisoners] decided the museum should not commemorate the heartache of the past, but celebrate the persistence of the human spirit,” he said.

“We believe the museum should be a vehicle for sustained freedom across the continent.”

The museum received four consecutive years of clean audits from the auditor general.

Nefolovhodwe said the museum’s council set out to change the administration into something they could be proud of, following years of maladministration.

Chief operating officer Pascall Taruvinga said the museum is planning to introduce digital exhibitions and a country-wide tour to bring the museum “to the people”.

“You would also notice that the island is green, we are moving away from using diesel to solar. We recently constructed one-hectare photovoltaic solar panels on the island,” he said.

“Diesel destroys the environment and we want to move away from it.”

Taruvinga said he wants the island to be shaped into a platform that can fix Africa.

“The more I think about South Africa and Africa, I am reminded of the story of the prodigal son who demanded a portion of inheritance and his father gave him his inheritance,” he said.

“Like the prodigal son we demanded independence, we fought for independence and we got it, but we didn't get the tools to maintain growth. Some stayed, like the prodigal son’s brother, and maintained the tools.

“Why were we more interested in the power [following independence] than securing the means for growth.”

Taruvinga questioned whether Robben Island would be the prodigal son "who squandered everything" he owns, or the son who stayed with the father "to fix things".

“We need to ask ourselves, how can Robben Island become the platform for dialogue to fix things?” he said.

 

Read more on:    cape town  |  environment

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

‘Everything in Africa belongs to us, we must reclaim it’ – Malema

54 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/Sport
WATCH: Victorious Blitzboks team thank media for their support
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 